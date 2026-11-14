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NAHM Celebrating Native Stories: Author Michaela Goade
By English,12 days ago
The whole family is invited for a joyful and informative discussion with picture book artist & author Michaela Goade. Michaela's beautiful, award-winning artwork for the picture book Berry Song inspired the immersive early childhood space at East County Library, merging literacy, play, art, and connection with nature. An enrolled member of the Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska, Michaela’s Tlingit name is Sheit.een and she is of the Kiks.ádi Clan (Raven/Frog) from Sheet’ká. Free tickets are available 30 minutes before the event.