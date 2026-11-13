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Winning Buyers Assess Value Creation Before The Deal Closes
By Scott BarcroftJonathan Brown,8 days ago
For dealmakers, assessing value-creation opportunities begins well before the deal closes. Identifying potential sources of value is only the first step. The more important question is whether the assumptions behind the investment thesis can be assessed before signing. That distinction matters in a competitive market. A buyer may identify growth...