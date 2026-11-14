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Despite slow start on climate action, Omaha officials say city making progress
By Chris Bowling, Flatwater Free Press,13 days ago
Christie Abdul-Greene swiped along her iPad on a City of Omaha website describing its roadmap to address climate change. The city promised to build “climate resilience” and “a more sustainable future” in Omaha. It was serious about bettering the lives of its citizens, according to a quote highlighted on the website from Mayor Jean Stothert.