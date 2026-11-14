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Westchester County Youth Bureau and Youth Board Host 16th Annual Rosemarie Siragusa Awards
By User Submitted,13 days ago
Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins said: “Rosemary Siragusa understood the value of creating a community of caring, civically engaged youth. These honorees who tirelessly dedicate their time and efforts towards the enrichment of our young people and future is what this award is all about, helping to keep the legacy of Rosemarie Siragusa alive. Being joined by 14 members of the Siragusa family today means that her legacy is still very much alive. We welcome them and congratulate each honoree for their role in uplifting Westchester’s youth.”
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