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IMSA News: Sargent, van der Zande and Andretti land rides
By AR1 staff,13 days ago
Australian Tom Sargent’s (pictured) first full-time IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship campaign will come in 2027 with Wright Motorsports in Grand Touring Daytona (GTD) alongside team owner Adam Adelson, Tower Motorsports has added Renger van der Zande to a full-season Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2) lineup with John Farano, and Myers Riley Motorsports has added Jarett Andretti alongside Felipe Fraga in its Ford Mustang GT3.