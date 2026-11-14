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Lake Region Healthcare approves $27 Million infrastructure project
By Derek Sidian,13 days ago
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (KFGO-KBRF) – Lake Region Healthcare is moving forward with a major infrastructure project at its Fergus Falls campus. The organization’s Board of Trustees has approved a project budget of up to $27 million for construction of a new Central Utility Plant. The project will replace aging heating, cooling, and emergency power systems that serve the Fergus Falls healthcare campus.