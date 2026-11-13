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Amphenol Corp Stock (APH) Moved Down by 3.21% on Nov 13: A Full Analysis
10 days ago
What is driving Amphenol Corp (APH)’s stock price down today?. Amphenol Corporation experienced downward pressure during the trading session, reflecting broader weakness across the technology hardware and semiconductor interconnect supply chain. Following an extended rally driven by heightened enthusiasm for artificial intelligence data center infrastructure, investors have adopted a more defensive posture. Market participants are actively scrutinizing the near-term return on capital expenditures across hyperscale cloud providers, which has spurred profit-taking in premium-multiple hardware suppliers that have significant exposure to the IT datacom end market.