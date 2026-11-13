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GCC Green Concept Control Puts Pet Owners First
By Usa News,11 days ago
Dr. Gracia Chan remembers a setting with roughly twenty to thirty cats, a flea infestation, and poor hygiene. The animals appeared weak, she recalls, and the problem raised a difficult question: could she address the fleas without adding to the cats’ burden? Chan says her treatment helped resolve the infestation in their environment. That experience captures the concern behind GCC Green Concept Control: when people share their homes with animals, pest control requires more than removing an unwanted insect. It also requires careful thought about everything left behind.