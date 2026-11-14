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Lead Leap Marketer Puts AI to Work After the Click, Where Enquiries Usually Go Cold
By Usa News,12 days ago
A homeowner finds a roofing company in a local search, looks through its website, and asks for an estimate. The search has done its job, but the customer’s next decision may depend on who sees the request and how soon they respond. If the enquiry ends up in one system and the estimate in another, the owner may have trouble tracing the job back to the search that started it. The same gap can appear when the first visit comes from a paid ad rather than an unpaid search result. That is often where an enquiry goes cold: a call is missed, or a form sits in an inbox. That gap is the problem Lead Leap Marketer aims to solve in marketing for service businesses.