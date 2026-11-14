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What IRONMAN 70.3 Athletes Need to Know: Pool Swimming vs. Open Water
By Sanuj Srivastava,13 days ago
Although the fundamental principles of swimming remain the same, performing freestyle in open water requires additional skills, awareness and preparation. Stock photo via Ryan Dolan. With India’s triathlon calendar expanding, Ahmedabad is preparing to host the inaugural IRONMAN 70.3 Ahmedabad, on February 14, 2027. The event will feature a 1.9-kilometer...