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Cross country wraps up 2026 season in Tallahassee
8 days ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (November 13, 2026) – The University of North Alabama cross country programs competed in the NCAA South Regional race Friday morning. Due to illness and injuries, the men's team only raced three runners. Vincent Chepkwony finished 107th with a 10K time of 32:48.9. Following Chepkwony was senior Brent Lyons who finished 123rd with a time of 33:12.1. This is his new personal best 10K time.