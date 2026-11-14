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A Wintery Mix Kicks Off the Weekend with the Sun Returning Next Week
By Kelin Flis, Weather Anchor / OutAbout Reporter,13 days ago
While there won’t be a measurable amount of snow in our area, some areas could see a few snowflakes this morning before rain showers stick around for the rest of the day. It will be brisk and a bit breezy, with a high in the lower 40s. Tonight, clouds stick around as well as off and on rain showers and a low in the upper 30s.