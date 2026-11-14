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Greg Thompson Hopes To Keep Great Tradition Of Panther XC Going
By Shi-Quan Nettingham,13 days ago
Panorama Cross Country Head Coach Greg Thompson is seeking to continue the positive momentum for the squads for years to come. Thompson has been the head coach for the Panthers since 1999, and says that the girls have qualified for the Iowa High School State Meet approximately 12 to 13 times during his tenure. Thompson, along with Assistant Coach Rachel Osbahr, are constantly seeking methods to advance not only the girls, but the boys squad as well to the next level.