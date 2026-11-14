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Unsurprisingly, Ohio State fans are frustrated by USC, Oregon losses
By Matt Tamanini,13 days ago
In the wide range of human emotions, one stands out as the most common thing that Buckeye fans are feeling according to this week’s fan survey. Throughout the year, we will be asking and answering questions about various Ohio State teams, the players, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance. If you have a question that you would like to ask, you can tweet us @LandGrant33, or if you need more than 280 characters, send an email HERE.