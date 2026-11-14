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Jami Schmitz Shares That Wildcats Volleyball Embodied Definition Of Teamwork
By Shi-Quan Nettingham,13 days ago
The leader of the West Central Valley Volleyball Team expresses how the girls were able to embody the meaning of “working together”. The Wildcats finished 7-20 overall on the season, but Head Coach Jami Schmitz explains that it doesn’t capture the whole picture. She says that at the beginning of the year, she delivered a message to the girls to be resilient, develop team chemistry, and most importantly, have fun on the court.