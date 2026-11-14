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Chargers Boys Basketball Returners to Watch
By Marcus Mackey,13 days ago
The AC/GC Chargers boys basketball team is getting ready to begin practices for the season. As the team gets ready, there are several names to keep in mind as they look to get things going. Now senior Jonny Kading is the returning leader in field goals made/attempted by going 40 of 93, also leading in field goal percentage at 43 percent. Now senior Preston Kent is the returning leader in three pointers made/attempted, going 27 of 81 and leading in three point percentage at 33.3 percent, while now sophomore Will Skram is the returning leader in effective field goal percentage at 46 percent.