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City streets projects, after a hiccup, taking shape. But advocates remain cautious.
By Chris F. Weber,13 days ago
On a damp weekday morning near a school crossing in Jamaica Plain, traffic did not so much flow as hesitate. A parent shifted a backpack higher on one shoulder and waited for a gap that never quite felt wide enough. The signal changed. The cars kept coming. Scenes like that have become the quiet background to a larger argument about pace, trust, and unfinished work. After a pause that left neighborhood groups unsure what would move and what would wait, Boston streets projects are taking shape again under interim leadership. The question on the sidewalk is no longer only whether the city intends to act. It is whether the next months will look different from the last ones.
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