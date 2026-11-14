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Paramount+ Sets Spring Release Date For 'Avatar: Seven Havens' Book 2
By James Ewing,13 days ago
The world had to wait 225 years for the next Avatar, but luckily viewers won’t! Following the confirmation of seasons 3 and four of Seven Havens, the only thing fans have been waiting for is an announcement for when season 2 will arrive. There was much speculation that Paramount would be dropping it this month, but the producers announced that viewers will have to wait until May 2027 to see the continued adventures of Pavi and Nisha.