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Schack von Rumohr, Christopher Camat-Crisostomo to run 150-mile ultramarathon to raise awareness for autism and Down syndrome
By Daily Post Staff,7 days ago
To donate and track: my.raceresult.com/433769/guamrunningclub. Over the course of three days, Dec. 11-13 Schack von Rumohr and Christopher Camat-Crisostomo will attempt to run 150 miles in support of Guam’s autism and Down syndrome communities. Taking on a challenge of this scale begins with an extraordinary dream, a goal set...