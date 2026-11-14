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FAA issues nationwide ground stop due to ‘extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety’
By Terry Castleman, Hannah Fry, Clara HarterCaroline Petrow-Cohen,11 days ago
The Federal Aviation Administration issued a temporary nationwide ground stop for all flights in the United States following a communications issue affecting air traffic control centers. The extraordinary move caused havoc at airports across the country and affected thousands of flights. It was unclear when the ground stop would end....