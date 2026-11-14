undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Rings of Power boss explains the terrifying truth about Sauron's new Nazgûl
By Corey Plante,13 days ago
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 sees Sauron begin to recruit the nine lieutenants that will one day become the Nazgûl, or Ringraiths. While details in J.R.R. Tolkien’s lore are a bit scarce when it comes to the gradual transformation of the Ringwraiths, Rings of Power initially presents the rings as miraculous gifts that transform the Men who wear them into Nazgnagôl, or "Ring-servants.” Rather than immediately enslaving their wearers, Sauron's rings heal their injuries, cure terrible afflictions, and grant them extraordinary power. The catch is that every gift brings its recipient closer to surrendering his freedom.