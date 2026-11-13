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Before KH4: The Keyblade War
By Eli Sanza,9 days ago
The Keyblade War is one of the most significant events in Disney’s Kingdom Hearts series. But before I can explain what the Keyblade War is, I have to explain what a Keyblade is. Most games in the Kingdom Hearts series put you in control of a hero travelling across a variety of Disney worlds and fighting invaders with a weapon called a Keyblade. Keyblades are ancient and mysterious key-shaped blades often wielded by warriors in combat but also used to cast magic spells and to lock and unlock any door in the universe. They come in many different shapes and designs and most of them can only be wielded by those who have strong hearts.