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Cozy Things to Do in Oakland on a Rainy Day
10 days ago
There's something special about a rainy day in Oakland. And with El Niño bringing wetter weather to the Bay Area, there's no better time to discover the city's cozy side. The streets get a little quieter, the coffee tastes a little better, and suddenly there's no rush to be anywhere. Whether you're a local looking for a cozy afternoon or a visitor wondering what to do when the weather turns gray, Oakland has plenty of ways to turn a rainy day into a treat.