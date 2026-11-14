undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Weekend Forecast: Second storm swings in
By Preston Donion,13 days ago
REDDING, Calif. — Friday offered a wildly wet and windy setup across the Northstate, so what does the weekend have in store for us? More of that unsettled fall feeling. Storm #1, lovingly dubbed the "Friday the 13th Storm" here in the Weather Center, will be making its way out of the region as the sun rises on Saturday. A few scattered showers are possible early, but most communities will just see a mainly cloudy and cool start. Even mountain sprinkles look to be finished by noon, meaning a pleasant break in the action wherever you are. Despite some decent sunbreaks, temperatures will run chilly across the board. Watch for highs in the mid to upper 50s in the valley, and generally a mix of 40s in the higher terrain. Winds look weak throughout the day, a huge improvement from Friday.
1