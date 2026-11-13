undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
How Sen. Chris Van Hollen plans to flex Democratic power on the foreign aid front
By NPR,8 days ago
"We need new leadership," says Senator Chris Van Hollen, who on Thursday announced he will challenge Chuck Schumer for Democratic majority leader. Van Hollen has garnered support among Democrats for his sharp criticism of the Trump administration, including their upheaval of U.S. programs to promote health and end poverty around the world.