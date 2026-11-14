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Cobb County under freeze warnings Saturday and Sunday
By Larry Felton Johnson,13 days ago
Cobb County is under a freeze warning until 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, and again from 1 to 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 15. The National Weather Service expects temperatures as low as 29 degrees Saturday and 24 degrees Sunday in parts of the warning area. Frost and freezing temperatures could kill crops and other sensitive plants and damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
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