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Hail and damaging winds could hit Southeast Texas this weekend
13 days ago
A round of strong storms could bring hail and damaging winds to parts of Southeast Texas on Sunday, with forecasters also warning that an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has placed areas generally near and south of Interstate 10 under a marginal risk-the lowest of five severe-weather risk levels-for Sunday. Damaging winds and hail are the primary threats, while an isolated tornado is also possible.
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