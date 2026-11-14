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Queens vs. Wofford: Free Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch
By Data Skrive,12 days ago
The Queens Royals (2-2) play the Wofford Terriers (2-2) on November 14, 2026. The matchup airs on ESPN+. In its most recent game, Queens fell to BYU on Tuesday, 98-82. Rickey Ballard scored a team-high 18 points (and chipped in one assist and six rebounds). Wofford was victorious in its most recent game versus Voorhees, 91-47, on Wednesday. Jhett Carter was its leading scorer with 17 points.
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