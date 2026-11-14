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Providence vs. Colorado: Free Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch
By Data Skrive,12 days ago
The Providence Friars (2-1) play the Colorado Buffaloes (2-1) on November 14, 2026. The matchup airs on Peacock/NBCSN. In its most recent game, Providence defeated Bryant on Tuesday, 78-55. Its high scorer was Devin Vanterpool with 21 points. On Tuesday, in its last game, Colorado beat San Diego 83-75. With 26 points, Ian Inman was its high scorer.
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