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How to Watch Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks vs. Rice Owls: Live Stream or on TV
By Data Skrive,12 days ago
The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (3-0) will look to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Rice Owls (1-2) on November 14, 2026 at William R. Johnson Coliseum. In its most recent game, SFA topped Abilene Christian on Wednesday, 76-71. Its top scorer was Erik Makke with 21 points. In its most recent game, Rice fell to Stanford on Monday, 91-73. Jaxson Thompson scored a team-high 14 points (and added two assists and zero boards).