undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Howard Volleyball Closes Regular Season With Victory Over Norfolk State
12 days ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Howard University volleyball closed out its regular-season with a 3-1 victory over Norfolk State Friday night at Burr Gymnasium. Celebrating 90s Night, the Bison secured the win by taking three of four sets, 25-20, 26-28, 25-20 and 25-23. Howard opened the first set with four consecutive points to establish an early lead. Norfolk State answered with three straight points, but the Bison maintained control. With the score at 8-6, Howard began to pull away, scoring six unanswered points to extend its advantage to 16-8. Addison Buckner (Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin) played a major role in the run, recording three consecutive service aces as Howard built its lead. The Spartans attempted to rally late, but the Bison held on to take the opening set, 25-20.