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PET Strapping for Building Materials: From Yard to Jobsite
12 days ago
Building materials arrive on site in bundles and packs held together by strap. When that strap loosens, a brick pack leans, a block stack slumps or a timber bundle spreads across the delivery bay. Contractors and suppliers then lose time re-handling material, and broken units turn into waste. For years the default answer was steel strapping. Today a large share of construction packs use polyester, known as PET strapping, and the reasons are as much practical as financial.