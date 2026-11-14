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Kim Hee Sun's 90s Scrunchies Reportedly Sold 4 Billion Won as 'Hangout With Yoo' Revisits Her Fashion Influence
By Hana,13 days ago
Kim Hee Sun was a one-woman trend machine in the 1990s, and one hair accessory proved it. On the November 14 episode of MBC's Hangout with Yoo, Yoo Jae Suk, Haha, Heo Kyung Hwan and Joo Woo Jae met Kim Hee Sun while looking for an MC for the "95 Seoul Song Festival," Sports Chosun reported. She arrived in a retro look with long straight hair, a leather jacket and jeans that recalled her 90s heyday.