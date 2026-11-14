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Certified Legal Translation in the UAE: When and Who Can Provide It
12 days ago
A founder signs a supplier agreement in English and thinks no more of it, until a payment dispute reaches a Dubai court and an Arabic version is suddenly required. Many business owners treat legal translation as a routine administrative task and assume any fluent bilingual colleague can handle it. In the UAE, that assumption can cost weeks. The translator’s legal standing, not their language skills, decides whether a court or authority will accept the document.