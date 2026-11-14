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NASCAR Drivers Hit With Costly Pre-Race Penalties as Inspection Failures Shake Up 2026 Season
By Dogli Wilberforce,13 days ago
NASCAR’s pre-race inspection rules have created problems for several drivers and teams this season. Technical failures and unapproved adjustments have forced drivers to lose their starting positions, sent crew members home, and added costly penalties before races even began. Ross Chastain, Michael McDowell and Kyle Larson were among the...