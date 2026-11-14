undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
NASCAR Cup Series Veteran Sounds Alarm Over NASCAR Ratings Decline With Blunt Warning About Sport’s Future
By Dogli Wilberforce,13 days ago
Denny Hamlin believes NASCAR has a bigger problem than its cars or championship format. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver says the sport is losing relevance among mainstream audiences and must change how it attracts new fans. His comments came after the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway...