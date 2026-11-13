undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Michigan Wolverines arrive in Eugene before FAA grounding
By Logan Brown, Ducks Wire,11 days ago
It's shaping up to be another big Saturday in college football, including at Autzen Stadium where the No. 16 Oregon Ducks host the Michigan Wolverines. That game is still scheduled to kick off at 12:30 p.m. PST, despite travel issues affecting programs across the country. The FAA issued a nationwide ground stop in the afternoon on Friday, Nov. 13, disrupting teams traveling to their game-day locations. Some of those locations, because of conference realignment, are many states apart.