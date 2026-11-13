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Bruins Men's Cross Country Take the Crown for 11th Straight National Championship
10 days ago
In the most competitive national championship race in recent years, the Bruins rose to the occasion to win the program's 11th straight national championship. "We were challenged today, but the guys' sacrificial commitment to each other is what carried us to the mountaintop," Head Coach Ken Roach said. "In the same moments we honored one another, we honored God. Their performance showed us how much we still have to give when the stage is the largest. We are proudly carrying this championship home for the Bruin Nation, and using this platform to challenge everyone to strengthen their walk with the Lord."