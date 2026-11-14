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Inside Arab nation's battle against radicalism as top official warns of threat brewing on Europe's streets
12 days ago
A senior United Arab Emirates official warns that European protests have crossed into national security threats, urging coexistence education first. ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — A senior Emirati official is warning that demonstrations in Europe have crossed a line from political expression into a national security threat, arguing that extremism must be confronted before it turns violent.