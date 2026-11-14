undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
What Democratic control of Congress means for Canada
By Christina LocopoRomy TarantinoLiz NapolitanoEmily ParkAndrea MillerJason ReginatoShawn Baldwin,13 days ago
The Blue Wave that swept the U.S. in the 2026 midterm elections could be a boon for Canadian stocks. The newly elected Democrat-controlled Congress is expected to put pressure on Trump to soften or eliminate tariffs imposed by his administration on Canada and other states. The rolling back of those heavy trade taxes stands to benefit the metals, auto parts, and lumber industries, among others, in the Great White North. CNBC's Liz Napolitano reports.