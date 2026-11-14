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Mauricio Pochettino needs to be the most ruthless version of himself to rejuvenate Manchester United
By Joe Prince-Wright,13 days ago
It might sounds silly but Mauricio Pochettino needs to go full Mauricio Pochettino to kick-start his Manchester United reign. Pochettino is intense, demands incredible levels of fitness and dedication from his players and staff, and puts egos aside to make surprising and ruthless calls. He needs to double down on...
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