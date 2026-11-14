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Bruins vs. Wild PREVIEW: Boston looks to rebound against Minnesota
By Skyler W.,13 days ago
There are two things you must know about the Minnesota Wild. First, they are pretty good. Just all around. The Wild are tied with the Canes in points, they lead the Central Division and Western Conference, they just pantsed the Leafs and got an OT winner against Montreal, and played a VERY tight game against the Lightning and eventually got a point out of that one. They’re comfortably in the top ten of most possession metrics that matter, and have an embarrassment of riches at just about every position; Kaprizov, Boldy, the Haunted Hughes, Joel Eriksson EK, Wallstedt…They even have both Folignos. Just by showing up, the Wild represent a major hurdle for the Bruins to overcome just because of who they are.