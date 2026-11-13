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Dual of the Week: #3 Nebraska at #2 Oklahoma State
By Earl Smith,11 days ago
For the second straight Friday night, we have a massive dual on tap! This time it’s #3 Nebraska heading to Stillwater to take on #2 Oklahoma State. Sometimes, matchups between highly ranked teams don’t end up being as good as they look on paper because each team's stars don’t hit. That won’t be the case with Friday’s dual as we have the potential to see two NCAA finals rematches and, perhaps, six bouts that feature returning All-American tangling.