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Reverse Engineering Score Perfect To Rescue Its Files
By Aaron Beckendorf,13 days ago
There are myriad challenges associated with data preservation – bit rot, loss of metadata, and hardware failures, among others – but one of the hardest is making sure that the data remains usable as software goes out of date. [Maarten Tromp]’s father, for instance, had been using the Score Perfect music notation program for years, but since development ceased in 2012, the files would eventually need to be transferred to more modern software. To do this, [Maarten] undertook a four-year project to reverse-engineer the structure of Score Perfect’s files.