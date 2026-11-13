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BREAKING: FAA Orders Nationwide Ground Stop Following Air Traffic Control Communications Failure [Updated]
11 days ago
The FAA’s Air Traffic Control System Command Center issued Advisory 111 at 1:54 p.m. Mountain Standard Time, directing that departing aircraft remain on the ground until further notice. Source: FAA Air Traffic Control System Command Center — Advisory 111. Photo of El Paso International Airport Courtesy Wikipedia. UPDATE...
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