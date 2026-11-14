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Wet & chilly weekend; slow warmup next week| 11/14 AM
By Ulises Garcia,13 days ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers & highs in the mid to upper 50s. Tonight will consist of periods of rain, cloudy skies & lows in the low 40s. Highs will be cold on Sunday in the mid to upper 40s, under cloudy skies & scattered showers. Monday will be chilly in the low to mid 50s & mostly cloudy. Highs will be around 60° & partly cloudy for Tuesday. A stray shower is possible on Wednesday, as highs climb into the low to mid 60s. Widely scattered to scattered showers & storms are in the forecast for Thursday & Friday, as temperatures reach the upper 60s to 70°.