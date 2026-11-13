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Priority housing loan application status for veterans, surviving spouses
8 days ago
NASHVILLE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) — In recognition of Veterans Day 2026, U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Tennessee State Director Patrick Jaynes today announced the approval of a housing waiver for fiscal year 2027. The waiver grants priority one application status to military veterans and surviving spouses of deceased veterans applying for assistance through the Section 502 Single Family Housing Loan Program.