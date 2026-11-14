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2026-27 Football Round of 8: Winthrop defeats Bellingham 7 to 6
By admin,13 days ago
Winthrop hung on Friday night to defeat Bellingham in the Round of 8 defensive battle by a final of 7 to 6. Both teams found the endzone but the game would come down to an extra point block by Winthrop to keep the score 7 to 6. Bellingham ends their playoff run with an 8 and 2 record, Winthrop improves to 6 and 4 and advances to the D6 Semi-finals and will take on #1 seeded Norwell (9-1).