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WarGames Line Up Confirmed As Stephanie Vaquer Is In
12 days ago
Stephanie Vaquer makes five, as the line up for this year’s WarGames at Survivor Series is locked in. With one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, B-Fab, sitting out…we have a five on five match ready to go. It will be Jade Cargill, Michin, Fallon Henley, Lainey Reid, and the Women’s United States Champion Jacy Jayne against Vaquer, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Tatum Paxley, and Bayley.