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Pella Food Shelf Distributing Thanksgiving Boxes to Families Over Next Two Weeks
By Andrew Schneider,13 days ago
The director of the Pella Community Food Shelf calls it her favorite project of the year, and up to 400 area families will receive a Thanksgiving meal as part of the effort. Melissa Zula says the Pella Food Shelf has been preparing more than 12,000 items gathered by 22 churches and organizations. Each year, they distribute those to 400 families in need of help preparing a Thanksgiving meal, and that those will be given out and delivered over the next two weeks ahead of the holiday. Those in need of assistance for Thanksgiving and with other food-related needs can contact the Pella Community Food Shelf for more information.